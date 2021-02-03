Pritzker: State legislators moved into Phase 1B of vaccination plan

FILE – In this March 30, 2020 file photo, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks in Chicago during the daily update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Pritzker said during a stop in Rock Island, Ill., Monday, July 27, 2020, that “things are not moving in the right direction” in terms of the COVID-19 pandemic in Illinois, where officials reported a sixth day in a row of more than 1,000 newly confirmed cases. Earlier in Quincy, the Democrat said he didn’t expect life in Illinois to return to normal until sometime next year. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker modified the state’s vaccine rollout plan to allow state lawmakers to jump ahead into Phase 1B, a spokesperson for his office confirmed on Wednesday.

Pritzker’s office says several lawmakers requested expedited vaccines before they return to the legislative session, which has been canceled through the month of February.

“We didn’t want to stand in the way of what they feel they needed to get back to work,” spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh said Wednesday morning.

While elected officials may opt to cut in line, Pritzker’s office says he is going to stay and wait until it’s his turn to get the vaccine.

Legislators will be able to go to their local health department and make an appointment like anyone else who is in Phase 1B, Abudayyeh said. Talks are also underway for a special clinic in a central location where state lawmakers could come for their shots.

The decision to expand Phase 1B comes as the state is recalling some “excess” vaccines intended for patients in long term care facilities in Phase 1A.