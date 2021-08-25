Pritzker to announce return to indoor mask mandate, plus mandatory shots for educators

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritzker is expected to mandate indoor masks for all Illinois residents on Thursday, plus requiring all educators K-12 and higher to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the announcement is set for Thursday morning. It would return Illinois to a level of mitigations not seen since before vaccines were available, and would apply to everyone in the state over the age of 2-years-old.

Pritzker said Tuesday state health officials are closely monitoring the availability of hospital resources and will consider reimposing COVID-19-related restrictions if the numbers don’t improve.

“If hospitals continue to fill, if hospital beds and ICU’s get full like they are in Kentucky – that’s just next door to Illinois – if that happens we’re going to have to impose significantly greater mitigations,” Pritzker said.

“We’re consistently looking at the menu of options that we may need to impose in order to bring down the numbers,” Pritzker said.

In addition to the return of mask wearing, the Illinois Federation of Teachers and the Illinois Education Association said in a joint statement, “The surge of COVID-19 cases in our state reminds us that this vaccine mandate is a public health imperative. To implement it properly, widespread education and access to vaccines will be essential. For members who cannot, or will not, get vaccinated, we are glad to see the governor has implemented twice weekly COVID testing.”

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot had already required the use of masks for residents of Chicago as hospitalizations by primarily unvaccinated individuals has threatened to overwhelm the city’s healthcare systems. She also issued an edict requiring all city employees to be vaccinated or face unemployment.