Pritzker to make annual budget address Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A budget battle brews in Springfield as Republicans and Democrats grow frustrated with the governor’s plan.

Governor JB Pritzker will deliver his third budget address remotely on Wednesday. His office says he will freeze last year’s spending levels and won’t propose any new taxes.

Republicans accuse him of hiding those details from the public.

“Until we know exactly where the governor plans to cut within state agencies, we’re not in a position to provide anything more. We want to know what exactly his plan is. He is the one who’s responsible under the Constitution to provide a balanced budget,” said Republican Minority Leader Rep. Jim Durkin.

Illinois’ budget office wants to target $900 million in ‘corporate tax loopholes’ to help balance the budget. Republicans called those ‘job-killing tax hikes at a time when the state needs to add jobs to help the economy.’