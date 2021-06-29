Pritzker signs bill allowing Illinois student athletes to be compensated

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed legislation on Tuesday, which will allow college athletes to be compensated.

The bill will allow for student athletes to receive money through agents and endorsement deals, just like professional athletes.

“With this law, Illinois will lead the United States in giving student-athletes the opportunity to sign endorsement deals of their own, joining a growing coalition of states leading the fight for innovation in our modern collegiate sports system,” said Pritzker. “Let me be clear. Illinois is now at the forefront of this movement, yet another reason student-athletes should choose Illinois for college. Beginning July 1st, Illinois collegiate student athletes – no matter the sport and no matter the division – can take control of their destiny when it comes to their own name, image, likeness, and voice.”

Illinois is the first state in the Midwest to pass such a bill. California, and a handful of other states, allow college athletes to receive funds from endorsements.

The law does not allow athletes to endorse or promote things like gambling or sports betting, controlled substances, cannabis, tobacco, alcohol, nicotine, performance-enhancing supplements, adult entertainment or any products or services that are “reasonably considered to be inconsistent with the values or mission of a postsecondary educational institution,”

Senate Bill 2338 goes into effect on Thursday.