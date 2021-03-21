Pritzker’s budget targets ‘loopholes’ critics call crucial to renewal

CHICAGO, IL – APRIL 12: Illinois gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker speaks to reporters at the Idas Legacy Fundraiser Luncheon on April 12, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The luncheon helps support the Ida B. Wells Legacy Committee which works to develop progressive female African-American political candidates. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The budget pain and tax increases predicted by Illinois’ governor after voters defeated his constitutional amendment to generate more tax revenue haven’t materialized.

But Gov. J.B. Pritzker has angered the business sector with proposals to eliminate or adjust corporate tax incentives he calls “loopholes.” But some of them were supported by Pritzker himself in developing his first budget in 2019.

Business representatives say the timing couldn’t be worse, coming after a year of economic disruption brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The nine initiatives would generate $931 million to help fill a $2.6 billion deficit.