Private school advocate calls for Gov. Pritzker to keep tax breaks for scholarship donors

(WTVO) — One of the nation’s leading advocates for school choice visits Illinois. She’s calling on state leaders to keep a scholarship program alive.

Governor Pritzker says he might slash some of the tax breaks for the Invest in Kids Act to help pay for this year’s budget.

In 2017, the state set up the program in which people could make donations that went towards scholarships at private schools. Advocates believe slashing the tax credit would drain the scholarship fund.

“My youngest son was failing. He was getting pulled into the streets. I had to do something. And I began speaking out about his… what he needed, and actually enrolled him at a private school but couldn’t afford to pay for it. And when I had to take him out of that school, because I couldn’t pay the tuition, that started me thinking there’s got to be a better way,” said Virginia Walden Ford.

Donors receive 75 cents in tax breaks for every dollar they give. The governor’s new plan would scale that down to 40 cents.

