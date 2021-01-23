Pro-life group holds Rockford’s first ‘Walk for Life’ event

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A large group gathered in front of the Winnebago County Courthouse to voice their support for the pro-life movement.

Saturday was the first ever Rockford Walk for Life. The group listened to speakers before walking through downtown Rockford streets.

Some were holding signs saying ‘Life is Beautiful’ and ‘Choose Life.’ A mom and son tell us that they joined the walk because of their religious beliefs.

“When I was pregnant with them the doctor immediately was like ‘we need to reduce ‘and I’m like ‘no we’re pro-life that’s not going to happen.’ And I was like ‘was there something wrong with any of them?’ And he was like ‘no, that’s just a lot of kids.’ God gave us three we’re going to keep it. But as Catholics, we believe in life…everyone is made by God,” said Jennifer Muccianti.

Hundreds of participants walked through Rockford’s downtown streets.