Proof of income requirements targeted in anti-homelessness bill

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Proof of income requirements could soon be reduced for people looking for a new home.

One of the state’s main programs to prevent homelessness comes in the form of rent vouchers. A new proposal in the capitol would require landlords to lower their proof of income requirements by the amount given in the rent vouchers. Advocates say the change is the first step of many in helping people in need get fair housing.

“One thing we need to do is increase the number of vouchers, we need to reckon with this idea that housing is unaffordable, right? That is just a consequence of, of economics, it’s not going to go away.”

The state is under an eviction moratorium because of the pandemic. While the moratorium has allowed people to keep a roof over their heads landlords say they’re taking major hits to their bottom lines.