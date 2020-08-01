Protesters arrested after blocking portion of E. State St. in downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ A downtown Rockford Protest ends in several arrests.

About 20 protesters blocked East State Street near Rockford City Market Friday evening.

There were some tense moments as drivers attempted to make their way through the area. Rockford Police and Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies moved in to help drivers get past.

Nine protesters, five women and four men, were eventually taken into custody. Charges include Aggravated Battery on a Public Roadway, Mob Action, Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer, Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest.

The protesters object to the treatment of activists by Rockford Police during protests on May 30th at District One Headquarters. They believe officers used excessive force.

Wednesday, a department review board report cleared officers of any wrongdoing.

This is not the first time the area around Rockford City Market has been targeted by protesters.

Thursday, market organizers decided to cancel the event until further notice.

For the past month market-goers have been met by those protesters. Several vendors told Eyewitness News they do not feel save while doing business and say the disruptions were keeping people away.

