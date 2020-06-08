Protesters continue demonstration outside Winnebago County Justice Center through Monday morning

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)– A group of protesters plan to remain outside the Winnebago County Justice Center until 8:46 a.m. Monday.

Rockford Police posted a tweet revealing the plan.

Some of the protesters have stated that they are staying outside of the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center until 8:46 a.m. tomorrow morning. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) June 8, 2020

The group embarked on their sixth demonstration in Rockford Sunday evening. Protesters gathered at Haskell Park before marching down W. State Street, turning onto Avon near RPD District 1, then looping back down W. Elm. The group then gathered outside of the Winnebago County Justice Center where they plan to stay overnight, marking Rockford Youth Activism’s longest demonstration thus far.