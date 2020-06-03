LIVE: Protests continue along W. State Street in Rockford

Video is uncensored and may contain profanity.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Protests continue in Rockford Tuesday night.

8:50 p.m – The group of protesters approximately 200 strong returned to Haskell Park after marching up and down E. State Street from the park to N. Prospect Ave, and then turning around toward downtown. There, members of the group had a dialogue, some of which was captured below:

8:38 p.m. – Rockford Police moved in on the protest after witnesses said water bottles were thrown near the Winnebago County Courthouse. After a tense few moments, protesters continued west bound on W. State Street.









8:25 p.m. – The group stopped at E. State and Madison to chant.







8:01 p.m. – The protesters broke off the eastward march around N. Prospect Street and turned back toward downtown Rockford, headed into oncoming traffic.

Protesters remained peaceful, but could be heard yelling “No justice, no peace, f— the racist police.”

7:53 p.m. – After a protest this afternoon at Haskell Park against police brutality, a group of protesters is marching up E. State Street in Rockford toward the Rockford Police District 3 Headquarters on New Towne Drive, according to people in the crowd.

The “March Against RPD Violence” protest began at 5 p.m. and concluded around 7 p.m.

A group which split off from the main group was seen walking down the center of E. State Street in an impromptu march which was given a police escort.

