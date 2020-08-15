Protestors, police clash again at Rockford City Market

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Anti-police protestors again rallied outside of Rockford City Market. And, again, several were taken into custody.

Protestors with the May 30th Alliance arrived at Joe Marino Park, a designated protest area, around 5pm.

But, around 6pm, the protestors began marching on East State Street. At least three people were taken into custody, including Leslie Rolfe, one of the organizers for the May 30th Alliance.

According to the Winnebago County Jail website, Rolfe is charged with mob action and resisting a peace officer.