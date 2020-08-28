Public hearing set to address closure of Mercyhealth mental health unit

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ A public hearing addressing the decision by Javon Bea Hospital-Rockton Avenue Campus to close its 20-bed mental health inpatient unit.

The hearing will take place Thursday, September 3, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Rockford Public Library Nordlof Center, 118 N. Main St..

COVID-19 guidelines will limit access to the hearing room to 20 people at any given time. Those on hand must wear a mask, maintain social distance, and exit after speaking, allowing others to enter the room.

The public will also be able to attend remotely through WebEx. You can find more information here.

In July, Mercyhealth filed documents with the State of Illinois, requesting to discontinue inpatient acute mental illness services at its Rockton campus. Hospital officials say the closure is needed due to low patient counts and not enough doctors.

The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board received 18 letters of opposition to the request. That spurred the hearing.

Mercyhealth says it plans to continue outpatient mental health programs at the Mercyhealth Glenwood location in Rockford.

