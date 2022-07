ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Park District is asking neighbors for suggestions on how to improve a community park.

Oxford Park, in the city’s Edgewater Neighborhood, has $165,000 in funding earmarked for a makeover.

According to the park district, Oxford Park is one of the city’s most heavily used playgrounds. It was installed in 1999.

Community members can submit their suggestions on the park district website until July 18th.

Work on the upgrade is expected to be completed in 2023.