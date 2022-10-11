ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Publishers of children’s books say there is a growing demand for picture books depicting traumatic events.

Sales of books for young readers on violence, grief, and emotions have increased for nine straight years, with nearly six million copies sold in 2021 — more than double the amount in 2012, according to NPD BookScan, which tracks U.S. retail sales of print books.

Experts say that most major global events, like shootings and natural disasters, eventually make their way into children’s literature.

As anxiety and depression rates have soared among young Americans, educators and advocates say children’s books can play a role in helping them cope.

Bookstores around the country see interest in titles from the genre rise and fall depending on local and national headlines, according to bookseller Barnes & Noble.

Some newer titles engage directly with real-world gun violence.

One school shooting survivor, Kindra Neely, wrote a graphic novel about her experience, called “Numb to This,” helping children find people going through similar trauma. Neely survived a 2015 shooting at Umpoqua Community College in Oregon.

“It’s a very unique opportunity to help all readers, especially younger readers, to connect, express those emotions,” she said.

Michele Gay, whose 7-year-old daughter Josephine was killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, turned to children’s books herself to help her two surviving daughters. One picture book she read to them was “The Ant Hill Disaster,” about a boy ant who is afraid to go back to school after it is destroyed.

“It was one of many books that was of comfort to them and gave them a little bit of confidence to just face one more day, one more minute, because we can do it together,” said Gay, who advocates for improved security in schools through a nonprofit she co-founded, Safe and Sound Schools.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.