Pusateri steps into new role as executive director for Rockford Chamber of Commerce

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There’s a new face in one of the leading roles of the Rockford Chamber of Commerce–but she isn’t new to the organization.

Caitlyn Pusateri started her career in Rockford by volunteering for Ignite. She also helped launch the team.

Now she will oversee day-to-day operations of the chamber in her new role of executive vice president. She says her main mission is to continue helping businesses succeed and focusing on diversity and inclusion.

“I’m excited to carry on that legacy and continue doing a lot of the great work that we’ve been doing for so long, especially under leadership,” Pusateri explained.

The chamber currently has over 1,200 members.