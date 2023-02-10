ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford will consider plans to open a QuickTrip gas station on E. State Street near the future Hard Rock Casino.

At this Monday’s upcoming City Council Meeting, the Code and Regulations Committee recommends the council approves plans for the Quick Trip Corporation and Midwest Design Group to develop a site at 8060 E. State Street at Lyford Road, near the I-90 entrance.

The company plans to open a travel center at the site.

QuickTrip is a chain of gas stations and convenience stores based out of Tulsa, Oklahoma. The first store opened in 1958.

The chain offers Quick ‘n Tasty sandwiches, including Texas Ham and Cheese, BarBQ Pork Rib, and the Super Po Boy, along with HOTZI breakfast sandwiches from its QT Kitchens.