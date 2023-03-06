(WTVO) — TV host Rachael Ray has announced she will be ending her popular daytime cooking show after 17 years on air.

“In my more than 20 plus years in television, I have had 17 wonderful seasons working in daytime television with Rachael. However I’ve made the decision that’s it’s time for me to move on to the next exciting chapter in my broadcast career,” Ray said in a press release. “My passions have evolved from the talk show format production and syndication model to a platform unencumbered by the traditional rules of distribution.”

The Rachael Ray show has been running in national syndication since 2006, and has been nominated for 37 Daytime Emmys, winning three times.

“We’re proud to have produced such a successful show with Rachael and her team for so many years. We’ll miss Rachael on the air every day, but we’ll always be family,” Steve LoCascio, president of CBS Media Ventures, said.

The show will end after its current season as Ray moves on to her newly-formed production company, Free Food Studios.

“I am truly excited to be able to introduce and develop new and upcoming epicurean talent on all platforms,” she said. “Thank you to all of our Rachael daytime show partners, crew and affiliates, and the wonderful years we all worked together.”