RACVB challenges community to songwriting contest

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — While the community is still stuck at home, it’s time to get your creative juices flowing! The Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau announced on Saturday that they are launching “Stay At Home Songs,” a free community songwriting contest for all ages and genres until April 24th.

The winning song, which will embody the resiliency of the Rockford area, will be selected by RACVB’s expert judges panel of local musicians by the end of the month. The judges include Jodi Beach of the Jodi Beach Trio, Vince Chiarelli of The Vince Chiarelli Band, Duntai Mathews of SOAR Radio, Miles Nielsen of Miles Nielsen and The Rusted Hearts, and Antonio Ramirez of Domingos en el Parque

The winning songwriter will receive a $200 gift card to a local restaurant or local retailer of her/his choice, and may be featured as part of future RACVB tourism marketing platforms.

“As we continue to navigate this pandemic, we’re evolving with our community—we will remain a comprehensive resource center for our tourism partners, and we’re also doing our best to provide programming options for virtual interaction and connection,” said John Groh, RACVB president/CEO. “We can all stay connected via social media channels, webinars and online, and Stay Home Songs offers another opportunity for community engagement, a little healthy competition and civic pride.”

All Winnebago County-based songwriters, musicians or bands are eligible to submit one original song entry that is no more than three minutes in length. Completed song submissions must include files or private YouTube links AND the signed Acknowledgement of Contest Guidelines emailed to Social@GoRockford.com by 5 p.m. Friday, April 24.

For more details, please contact Nick Povalitis, RACVB Vice President of Marketing & Sports Development at 815.489.1652 or via email a npovalitis@gorockford.com

You can also visit their website here.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

