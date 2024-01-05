(WTVO) — Rage Against the Machine drummer Brad Wilk announced on Instagram that the band will not complete their reunion tour.

The band were forced to cancel multiple 2022 dates of their long awaited COVID-delayed reunion tour when frontman Zack de la Rocha severed his Achilles tendon, and fans waited to learn if the shows would be rescheduled.

On Thursday, Wilk posted to Instagram, saying “I want to let you know that RATM (Tim, Zack, Tom and I) will not be touring or playing live again,” he wrote. “I’m sorry for those of you who have been waiting for this to happen. I really wish it was.”

Wilk did not clarify whether the group had broken up or had any plans to record new music in the future.

In a 2023 interview with Pitchfork, Tom Morello was asked about the possibility of rescheduled concert dates, in which he said “I do not know. When there is news, it will come from a collective statement from the band. There is no news.”

Other members of the band have yet to comment on the situation, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Morello was the only member of the band to attend its induction ceremony into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2023.

De la Rocha’s injury during a Chicago performance in 2022 forced the cancelation of the band’s tour dates in 2023. Last year, bassist Tim Commerford revealed he had prostate cancer.