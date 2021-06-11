Railroad reps say trespassers on train tracks can be fined or arrested

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rail authorities spent Friday raising awareness of train track safety in Rockford, where thousands of drivers and pedestrians cross working railways every day.

Railroad specialists say trespassers on train tracks is increasing.

Jeffrey Price, a special agent with CN Railroad, says crossing tracks in an unmarked zone is dangerous and illegal, and says distractions, like phones and noise-canceling headphones, make it harder for pedestrians to pay attention to their surroundings.

“What they’re not paying attention to is a train that might be coming up behind them,” Price said. “Trains can be incredibly quiet, if you’re not paying attention you can get injured. We want to keep people off the tracks and make sure that they cross only at designated railroad crossings.”

Price says trespassers on the tracks can be fined or arrested.