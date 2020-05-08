Randy Bukas could be Freeport’s next City Manager

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The Freeport City Manager’s Recruitment Committee has recommended Randy Bukas for the job.
Bukas has been the interim manager since March 5th. He’s previously served as Freeport’s finance director, treasurer, and deputy city manager since September 2017.
Freeport’s City Council would have to approve Bukas at a meeting on May 18th.
