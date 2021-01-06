Rapid COVID-19 testing site opens in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new COVID-19 testing site opens in the Rockford region, but what sets this location apart is the time it takes to get results back.

Free rapid testing is available at the upper parking lot of the UW Sports Factory on South Madison Street.

The drive-thru testing site is operated by Oak Street Health. Anyone over the age of 5 can get tested. Doctors say the rapid test isn’t just faster than others but also less invasive.

“This is the rapid test, this is not the one that needs to go all the way into the back of your nose that people cringe when they get it. This is kind of just the outer part of your nose, it’s not uncomfortable it’s actually pretty simple,” explained Dr. Carlos Aguero-Medina.

The testing site is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

