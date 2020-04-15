Rapid COVID-19 tests to become available at over 30 locations across Northern Illinois

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — In the first few weeks of the pandemic, it took days or even longer than a week to find out results from COVID-19 tests. Now starting Wednesday, the new rapid COVID-19 tests will become available at over 30 sites in Northern Illinois.

Todd Vang of Physicians Immediate Care in Rockford explains that they will have these tests readily available for anyone worried they have contracted the virus.

“A person literally can just come to our clinic, who either may have had an exposure or has symptoms of covid,” explained Vang.

Physicians Care has been using Abbott’s rapid testing for years for the flu, so they know how efficient they can be.

“It’s a pretty immediate test that we’re swabbing the patient, which is the nose swab and then literally using a machine and getting results in less than 15 minutes,” Vang added.

The doctors were glad that using their testing seems to have paid off.

“It’s one of the reasons why we were lucky enough to get these tests because we’ve used their system for so long,” explained Dr. Warren Wollin, the Senior Medical Director

Urgent care facility will administer the tests through what they call curbside care. If you hae symptoms of the virus you won’t get out of your car.

There are certain conditions to qualify for a test. For more details and to find a testing site near you, click here.

