Rapper Kanye West files in Wisconsin to run for president

FILE – Kanye West answers questions during a service at Lakewood Church Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Houston. West says he is no longer a Trump supporter. The rapper, who once praised President Donald Trump, tells Forbes in a story published Wednesday that he is “taking the red hat off” — a reference to Trump’s trademark red “Make America Great Again” cap. West also insisted that his weekend announcement that he’s running for President was not a stunt to drum up interest in an upcoming album. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Rapper Kanye West has filed signatures in Wisconsin to run for president as an independent candidate in November.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission said signatures were submitted on behalf of West on Tuesday, which was the last day for independent presidential candidates to submit the required 2,000 signatures of Wisconsin voters to get on the ballot.

West and running mate Michelle Tidball listed themselves as candidates of the BDY, The Birthday Party.

The commission staff will be reviewing the petitions in coming days to determine if there are enough valid signatures and if the candidates meet all qualifications to get on the ballot. Republican Donald Trump narrowly won Wisconsin in 2016.

West announced his candidacy on July 4, saying in a tweet: “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION”

