(WTVO) — Rayshawn Smith, the man who was sentenced to life prison for killing his ex-girlfriend, Ashley Hardin, has died in prison.

The Will County Coroner’s Office confirmed Thursday morning that Smith, 46, died Dec. 25. He was in custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Smith was transferred from the Winnebago County Jail to Stateville Northern Receiving Center in Crest Hill before Christmas. He was sentenced to life behind bars on Dec. 19 after pleading guilty to first-degree murder in October.

Charges against Smith stem from an incident on July 23, the morning 38-year-old Hardin was reported missing from her home. Harden smelled gasoline and went outside to investigate. It is believed she was then forced into Smith’s vehicle and driven from the property.

Hardin’s body was found a few hours later in the 5100 block of East Rockton Road in Roscoe, near a building were Smith worked.

Smith was arrested in 300 block of North Main Street in Rockford shortly after Hardin’s body was found. Police said blood, a machete, zip ties, and the victim’s medication were located inside his car, the same vehicle seen at Hardin’s house that morning.

Before he was arrested, Smith posted a video on Facebook, in which he states he “Did what he did” because Hardin was “dealing in deception.”

How Smith died isn’t known at this time.