Recent flooding puts extra burden on local farmers already hurting from COVID-19 pandemic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With restaurants unable to open back up for a couple of weeks, farmers haven’t been able to turn crops into as much cash throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Stateline farmers say recent weather hasn’t helped, and has made for a tough year so far.

“There’s not much demand from the restaurants you got the processing plants that are down and yeah it’s tough but quite frankly the prices are just not there, they’re below cost of production,” said one local farmer, Sandy Bruch.

For Sandy and her husband, farming is a full-time job and one that isn’t easy when the weather doesn’t cooperate.

“Now that we have our crops planted because we’re 100% planted ideally we would like to see high 70’s low 80’s nice sunny days and occasional rain to water the plants,” she added.

The couple grows soybeans and corn, but many of their fields are now flooded.

“We need that ponding to go away and those soils to dry out and get some decent temperatures so we can possibly replant,” Bruch explained.

The pandemic has dropped demand for their crops. That’s why potentially losing any of it can be very costly. Bruch explained that they experience about an $800 loss for every acre that gets flooded. Still, the family says they are doing well, despite the pressure on two fronts.

Boone County Board member Marshall says area farmers are doing well.

“As a farmer as I drive around today I see some fields are beginning to emerge you see the crop coming out of the ground so it’s an exciting time just to realize that the season is starting,” Newhouse said

Newhouse says neighboring McHenry county farmers aren’t as lucky.

“Jumping into my McHenry County it’s a different story we’ve had a lot of rain east of here and guys are a quite a bit behind I would say 3 quarters done with corn and pushing 50 percent done with beans versus Winnebago County they’re a lot further along,” he added.

Bruch just hopes her luck with the weather doesn’t run out with her crops.

“You got to wait mother nature can play a few tricks on you, you just got to be patient, you have to hope for the best and when the conditions are right you get out there and you get after it,” she concluded.

If crops like soybean plants are submerged in water for less than 48 hours, it has good chance of survival.

