Red Cross beginning to test blood donors for COVID-19 antibodies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local non-profit will test some residents for COVID-19 antibodies.

Anyone who gives blood, platelet, or plasma donations to the American Red Cross will be tested. Antibodies provide insight into whether donors have been exposed to the virus, regardless of symptoms.

“It just continues to help in our urgent need for blood because now elective surgeries have begun and surgeries are starting up again. Also there’s treatment’s that need our various blood products,” explained Leslie Luther with the N. Illinois American Red Cross chapter.

The test is free. It has been authorized for emergency use by the FDA and will only be available for a limited time. Results are typically available within 7-10 days.

To schedule an appointment, click here.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

