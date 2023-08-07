(WTVO) — More gay men will be able to donate blood under new government guidelines adopted by the Red Cross, starting Monday.

Restrictions against gay men donating blood date back to the early days of the AIDS epidemic, which were designed to protect the nation’s blood supply from HIV.

Since then, officials say there have been advances in HIV detection.

The US Food and Drug Administration has eliminated restrictions after accusations they were discriminatory.

Blood donors will still be screen based on individual, risky behavior, including having anal sex with multiple partners, and not sexual orientation. The FDA says HIV is far more likely to be spread during anal sex than vaginal sex.

There are still restrictions in place for those who take PrEP, an FDA approved drug that reduces the risk of contracting HIV.