(WTVO) — Red Lobster is treating its fans to a new line of frozen seafood products inspired by its restaurant items.

The new items include Coconut Shrimp Bites with sweet chili sauce, Cheddar Bay Biscuit Cod, Parmesan Crusted Garlic & Herb Stuffed Shrimp, and Cheddar Bay Biscuit Shrimp.

“Everyone loves our Cheddar Bay Biscuits, and our shrimp is a close second favorite, so it just made sense to finally put the two together. This first-ever mashup is crispy, crunchy, and full of flavor that will keep you coming back for more,” Red Lobster said in a statement.

Red Lobster already has Ready-to-Bake Cheddar Bay Biscuits, a gluten-free Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix, and Honey Butter Biscuit Mix available at grocery stores nationwide.