Regents fall to Wisconsin Lutheran 78-71 in NACC Championship Game

MILWAUKEE, WI. (WTVO/WQRF) — Rockford University played in the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Championship game on Saturday night against Wisconsin Lutheran. The Regents kept it close, with just less than a minute to go they trailed by three. But in the end they were not able to complete the comeback, falling by a score of 78-71.

Micah Swanson had a career-high 17 points and a career-high 9 rebounds in 20 minutes off the bench. Kevin Diemer had 8 points, 14 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block and 1 assist. Diemer also recorded his 500th career rebound. Ashton Singleton added 13 points and 3 assists. Vincent Eugene had 9 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists. De’Marius Bonds finished with 11 points and 1 assist.