Region 1 hits 15.3% positivity rate Tuesday; Illinois reports 6,516 new COVID-19 cases, 68 deaths

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials reported 6,516 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 68 additional coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the COVID-19 case positivity rate from October 27-November 2 — which reflects the number of new confirmed cases compared to the number of tests over that period — rose for a 10th consecutive day to 8.2%.

The current positivity rate is near levels last reported in late May, while the more than 82,000 new tests reported Tuesday brings the 7-day testing average to 81,509.

The state’s 7-day average of cases has more than tripled since the start of October, reaching 6,719 Tuesday, while the 7-day average of deaths remains above 40 after rising from around 20 in late September.

Additionally, the 68 deaths reported Tuesday is the biggest single-day increase since October 21 when 68 deaths were also reported. Prior to that, the last date the state reported more than 60 coronavirus-related deaths was June 24.

Hospitalizations statewide continue to rise as well, with the IDPH reporting 3,594 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday night, including 755 in intensive care and 326 on ventilators.

After beginning to rise in early October, the number of hospitalizations is now near a level last reported in late May, while the number of patients in intensive care is near the level reported in mid-June.

All of Illinois will be under additional coronavirus mitigation measures including a ban on indoor service at bars and restaurants as of Wednesday, while positivity rates in every region established in the Restore Illinois plan are above the state’s “failsafe” level and either stable or rising.

Even stricter “Tier 2” mitigation measures remain in place in northwest Illinois.

Region 1’s 7-day rolling positivity average: 15.3% (14.6% yesterday)

Boone: 20% (19.7% yesterday)

Carroll: 16.9% (15.6% yesterday)

DeKalb: 10.8% (10.3% yesterday)

Jo Daviess: 11.7% (9.1% yesterday)

Lee: 17.8% (17.6% yesterday)

Ogle: 14% (13.1% yesterday)

Stephenson: 17.7% (18.1% yesterday)

Whiteside:16.8% (15.5% yesterday)

Winnebago:15.5 % (14.9% yesterday)

To move out of Tier 2 mitigation, which includes closure of indoor service at bars and restaurants, the Illinois Department of Public Health requires a rolling 7-day testing positivity rate of at or below 6.5% for three consecutive days.

Gov. JB Pritzker said on Monday that if a region remains above the trigger threshold of 8% for more than three weeks, he would consider moving that region into Tier 3 mitigations, which would involve the closure of non-essential retail, salons, and businesses.

