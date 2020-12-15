Region 1 sees lowest COVID-19 positivity rate since October

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — New IDPH data is showing good news for the Rockford region. Region 1’s 7-day positivity rate dropped to 10.7% as of Tuesday.

There are currently 213 people hospitalized in the region, the lowest number since November 5th. The number of hospitalizations has dropped in the region every day since November 15th.

Region 1 hasn’t been below a 11% rolling positivity rate since October 13th.

via IDPH

See the breakdown below of all region counties:

Boone County: 12.7% (12.4% Monday)

Carroll County: 8.9% (11.1 % Monday)

DeKalb County: 10.8% (10.6% Monday)

Jo Daviess County: 13% (13.1% Monday)

Lee County: 7.1% (7.9% Monday)

Ogle County: 12.1% (12.6% Monday)

Stephenson County: 7.2% (7.6% Monday)

Whiteside County: 8.9% (9.4% Monday)

Winnebago County: 11.8% (12.4% Monday)

