Regional leaders meet to save flagging local tourism industry

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Elected officials from across the Rockford region are meeting Friday to discuss options to save the local tourism industry, which has been crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Winnebago County hotel revenues remain 50 percent down from 2019, job loss is trending higher than 45 percent within the hospitality/leisure segment alone, and the latest industry research released this month indicates that only 40 percent of residents and visitors feel comfortable returning to our restaurants and shops,” a statement reads.

The event begins at 11 a.m. at Rockford’s Burpee Museum of Natural History, and will be attended by Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara, Winnebago County Board Chairman Frank Haney, Loves Park Mayor Greg Jury, South Beloit Mayor Ted Rehl, State Representative Maurice West (D-67th), State Representative Joe Sosnowski (R-69th), Senator Dave Syverson (R-35th), Senator Steve Stadelman (D-34th), Rockford Alderman Bill Rose, Rockford Alderman Frank Beach, Rockford Alderman Joe Chiarelli, and representatives of Rockton Mayor Dale Adams, Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (D-17th), and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

