Release of Illinois’ political redistricting maps delayed

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Lawmakers at the Illinois State Capitol are still waiting for the first official draft of a political redistricting map to be released.

Democrats have been showing a draft map to legislators over the last few weeks, to gather their input, but haven’t filed or released one for public input.

Republicans believe the State should wait to pass a map until the official 2020 Census data is released, but that may not happen until September.

Sen. Dick Durbin (D) says the finger shouldn’t be pointed at Democrats in Illinois, but instead at the Federal government, for not releasing the Census data on time.

“The General Assembly faces a real dilemma,” Durbin said. “I certainly agree with the premise of legal voters. We certainly want the best information available but that is not available in the timely basis, because of the pandemic and political problems of a previous administration.”

Democrats have a supermajority in the House and Senate, so they hold the power to draw the map.

The Constitution gives them only until June 30th to draw the map.