CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTVO) — Investigators said Monday that DNA testing confirmed bones found in a Savannah, Georgia landfill on November 18th belong to missing toddler Quinton Smith.

Quinton’s mother, Leilani Simon, 22, has been charged with his murder.

On October 5, Simon reported her son missing from their Savannah, Georgia home, prompting a massive search effort.

Initially, Simon told authorities the boy’s father had taken their son. A few hours later, police confirmed the father was not involved, Nexstar’s WSAV reports.

On October 12, one week after Quinton was reported missing, Chatham County Police told WSAV the boy was believed to be dead. Simon was named a prime suspect at the time. The next day, Hadley told WSAV they had obtained evidence that Quinton was dead.

Authorities began searching the Waste Management landfill in Chatham County shortly after. Hadley said they believe Quinton’s body was thrown in a dumpster and transported to the landfill.