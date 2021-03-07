Remembering fallen McHenry County deputy, two years later

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Sunday marks two years since the shooting death of a McHenry County Deputy.

Jacob Keltner was kiled on March 7, 2019 while trying to arrest a suspect at the Extended Stay America on Bell School Road in Rockford.

Keltner was part of a federal fugitive task force. Several Stateline agencies posted on social media to share the significance of the day.

Keltner was hired by the department in 2006. McHenry County Sheriff Bill Primm described Keltner as a hard working, dedicated man who came from a law enforcement family.

Since his death, part of I-90 has been renamed after Keltner.