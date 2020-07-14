Reminder: July 15th is Tax Day

(WTVO) — If you haven’t filed your taxes yet, you’re running out of time. This year’s federal and Illinois income tax deadline is Wednesday, July 15th.

The date was pushed back earlier this year due to COVID-19. Tax experts say if you have yet to file, you may want to do it online. IRS employees working from home have create a huge backlog of paper tax returns.

As of mid-May, that backlog had reached nearly 5 million returns. That means those that file using paper may have to wait a while for any refunds.

