Remote learning could be hurting children’s sleep activity says local expert

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Whether your kids have been attending school online or in-person, changes to the usual routine could be impacting their activity level.

Schedule changes could result in a lack of sleep for some children. A recent National Sleep Foundation poll that 30% of elementary students and half of middle and high schoolers don’t get the recommended amount of rest.

OSF Healthcare sleep specialist Dr. Kaninika Verma says that can lead to problems.

“We are seeing that kids who don’t get enough sleep, their learning becomes an issue. They start having behavioral issues, they’re tired, they can’t focus, they’re hyperactive, because kids respond differently to sleep deprivation than adults, where kids actually become very, very hyperactive,” Dr. Verma said.

Dr. Verma says a major sleep stealer is screen time and she recommends shutting down electronics two hours before it’s time to turn in.

