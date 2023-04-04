(The Hill) — Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García (D-Ill.) announced on Tuesday that his daughter Rosa died Monday night at the age of 28.

García did not disclose a cause of death in his brief statement, writing, “Last night our beloved daughter, Rosa, passed away at the age of 28.”

García said his daughter “joined our family as a young girl who had been in the foster care system.”

“We did our best to provide a stable, loving, and welcoming home for her,” he continued. “Our family asks for privacy and welcomes your thoughts and prayers during this most difficult time.”

“Our family is completely heartbroken,” he added.

News of Garcia’s daughter’s death came on the same day as the runoff election for Chicago’s mayoral race. Garcia ran for the post but came in fourth in February, eliminating him from the race.