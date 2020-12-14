Rep. John Cabello announces recount plan for 68th District

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The fight for the 68th District’s Representative seat continues. Democratic Representative-elect Dave Vella was declared the winner last month, but Rep. John Cabello announced plans for a recount Monday morning.

The Republican says the recount is well within the required margin of under .05% or less. Vella won by just 239 votes.

This means that 25% of precincts within the district will be reviewed. That will determine if a full recount is needed.

Cabello has held the seat since 2012. Vella is scheduled to be sworn in January 13th.

