ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The fight for the 68th District’s Representative seat continues. Democratic Representative-elect Dave Vella was declared the winner last month, but Rep. John Cabello announced plans for a recount Monday morning.
The Republican says the recount is well within the required margin of under .05% or less. Vella won by just 239 votes.
This means that 25% of precincts within the district will be reviewed. That will determine if a full recount is needed.
Cabello has held the seat since 2012. Vella is scheduled to be sworn in January 13th.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Indiana police looking for murder suspect who escaped prisoner van
- President-elect Biden addresses nation after Electoral College affirms win
- Temperatures fall in the teens Tuesday morning, despite increasing cloud cover
- Local mail carriers flooded with Christmas packages
- Rep. John Cabello announces recount plan for 68th District