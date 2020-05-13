Rep. John Cabello files restraining order on Gov. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — On Tuesday, Illinois Representative John M. Cabello (R-Machesney Park) filed a temporary restraining order against Gov. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order that extended through May 30th. The lawmaker, for weeks, has maintained that small store owners should be able to open on their own terms.

“JB Pritzker has unveiled a wholly inadequate “plan” to “Restore Illinois” that appears to be an arbitrary carving up of the state into four regions that does not make any sense. I have filed my temporary restraining order to put the Governor on notice that we are not going to let him dictate to local communities. I trust our local officials and our citizens more than I trust politicians from Springfield or Chicago,” said State Representative John Cabello.

“JB Pritzker does not know what it is like to run a small business and be responsible for a payroll and expenses. His lockdown has already put many of these folks out of business and many more will be wiped out before they are allowed to be open. I think our people are smart enough to understand the need to take great care in the midst of a serious virus and they don’t need to have bankruptcy and financial ruin piled on top of that,” Cabello added.

In April, Rep. Cabello filed a lawsuit that challenged his order that helped to prompt an Illinois judge to overturn the stay-at-home order. The lawmaker says the ‘Restore Illinois’ plan is insufficient.

“Two weeks ago I filed a lawsuit in an attempt to move the Governor off of his lockdown and shut-up strategy. He was moved to actually release a plan called “Restore Illinois”. That plan will not work and the Governor needs to go back to the drawing board and maybe this time include more input from local elected officials as well as businesses who will be impacted by his proclamations. We also need to call the legislature into session and let the people’s representatives weigh in on these issues. This is Illinois, not Venezuela,” said Cabello.

Representative Cabello serves the 68th District, which includes portions of Rockford, Loves Park, Machesney Park and Cherry Valley.

