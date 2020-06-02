Rep. Kinzinger deployed to assist law enforcement with riots

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — State Representative Adam Kinzinger will be joining his unit in helping law enforcement deal with rioters. Kinzinger represents the 16th Congressional District.

In a tweet, the representative’s communications coordinator said: “Over the next few days, Rep. Kinzinger will be on duty with the Air National Guard serving alongside his unit.”

Eyewitness News reached out to see where he is headed, but did not immediately receive an answer.

