Rep. Kinzinger pays a visit to Rockford’s food bank center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Northen Illinois Food Bank serves 5 local counties including many rural areas–which can be difficult to reach.

Representative Adam Kinzinger toured the food bank’s Northwest center in Rockford on Monday. Workers say this was a way to show Rep. Kinzinger what they do and how they can work together to serve people in the area.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the Northwest center has changed to drive-thru services to keep shoppers and staff safe.

“A lot of the times we take programs like this for granted. Especially when the economy is good and when the economy takes a hit, in this case by an unforeseen pandemic, you realize the importance of a program like this and having an organization like this around when it matters,” Rep. Kingzinger said.

There are plenty of assistance programs out there, but sometimes people aren’t eligible for them. A food bank is a place for anyone who needs a little support anytime they need.

