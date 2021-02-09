Rep. Kinzinger speaks on ‘traumatizing’ capitol riots and backlash on his vote to impeach Trump

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 16th District Congressman Adam Kinzinger shared his thoughts on the Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

Kinzinger was one of only 10 republicans to support impeachment in the house.

The congressman was at the capitol when the riots broke out on January 6. He calls the experience traumatizing, saying at one point he barricaded himself in his office because he feared for his life. He says he saw ‘pure evil that day and says he’ll never forget it.

“We’re in a moment where we have to pick tribes your either right or left. There’s no in-between. You have to be a republican or democrat and you have to aspire to whoever in charge says in that moment. Our party has lacked a counter-narrative so for the last 4 and half years. Since Donald Trump has been president, he’s been the only one crafting and creating a narrative for the party,” Rep. Kinzinger said.

Kinzinger says Trump needs to be held accountable for his actions and would vote to convict the former president, if given the chance. Moving forward, he believes it is important to introduce an optimistic voice to represent republican ideas.

However, his support for impeachment has been met with some backlash. He says the oath he took when he was sworn into office seriously influence his decision.

“I understand it was a tough decision and I understand there’s going to be backlash when you make a decision like that. I felt backlash from family, I felt backlash from friends, I felt backlash from constituents. Know that this is a vote that if I would have voted against impeachment, I would regret it forever,” Kinzinger added.