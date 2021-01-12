Rep. Kinzinger to vote in favor of Trump impeachment

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Tuesday, Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger (IL-16) announced that he would be voting in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump following last week’s deadly riot at the US Capitol.

Democratic lawmakers in the House of Representatives introduced a single charge of impeachment — “incitement of insurrection” — against President Donald Trump.

The Democratic-controlled House is expected to take up the matter Wednesday morning. Passage of the resolution introduced Monday would make Trump, a Republican, the only president in U.S. history to be impeached twice.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told Democrats on a call Monday that members should plan to return to Washington on Tuesday evening to consider a House resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to start the U.S. Constitution’s 25th Amendment process of removing Trump from office. That resolution is expected to pass, but Pence is unlikely to act.

See the full statement below:

Throughout my time in Congress, I’ve sought to do the right thing for the good of the people I represent and for the country as a whole. We are in unchartered waters here, and in a moment in history we have not experienced in modern times.

“On January 6, 2020, the President of the United States encouraged an angry mob to storm the United States Capitol to stop the counting of electoral votes. This angry mob turned violent and caused destruction to our nation’s symbol of democracy. This insurrection led to countless injuries and the death of several people, including two of our U.S. Capitol Police Officers.

“There is no doubt in my mind that the President of the United States broke his oath of office and incited this insurrection. He used his position in the Executive to attack the Legislative. So in assessing the articles of impeachment brought before the House, I must consider: if these actions–the Article II branch inciting a deadly insurrection against the Article I branch–are not worthy of impeachment, then what is an impeachable offense? “I will vote in favor of impeachment.”

