Rep. Maurice West discusses policy change with Black Caucus leaders in Chicago

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — State lawmakers, including one from the Stateline, met in Chicago to discuss policy change.

67th District Representative Maurice West talked to Eyewitness News about the trip.

“We’re working on the logistics of ideas to ensure that unfamiliar voices are heard,” Rep. West said.

West took to the streets of Chicago with the state’s legislative Black Caucus calling for change.

“The Black Caucus hears you, and we’re fighting every day in Springfield on your behalf, and we’ll continue to do so,” Rep. West said.

Demonstrations hosted across the state have gathered protesters from all walks of life–all banning together to put an end to police brutality after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“A lot of the language used is ‘how can I use my voice? In the right moment, or in the right minute how can I use my voice?’ Right now, the voice we need to be hearing is the black voice,” Rep. West added.

West noted that non-black allies have reached out for advice on how to spread the message. He said the best thing to do doesn’t involve speaking out–but rather listening.

“Not being afraid to ask questions, not being afraid to listen, because at the end of the day the priority is elevating the unfamiliar and the voices that go unheard,” Rep. West advised.

West added that the Black Caucus is planning a socially-distant event in Rockford sometime later this week.

