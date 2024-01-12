MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — A Sun Prairie sex offender, Robert D. Sutton, 52, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release, for producing child pornography.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Sutton, who was convicted of assaulting a minor in 2007, sexually assaulted two additional minors, ages 13 and 15.

Authorities were notified of Sutton’s crimes in May 2021.

At Sutton’s sentencing, Judge William Conely said the most disturbing part of the case was Sutton’s willingness and ability to manipulate both adults and children in order to use the children for sexual gratification.

The Judge also said he was troubled that Sutton did not seem to recognize the lifelong injury to his victims, due to his actions, according to the DOJ.

The Sun Prairie Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Criminal Division investigated the crimes.