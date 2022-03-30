CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago has begun a bidding process to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention, according to a new report.

Gov. JB Pritzker, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, and Mayor Lori Lightfoot are coordinating to make that happen, according to a strategy firm helping with the bidding process.

“As the DNC begins planning for the 2024 Democratic National Convention, Chicago is considering a bid to be host city,” Tarrah Cooper Wright, CEO of Rise Strategy Group, told NBC News.

Last year, the DNC reached out to several cities, including Chicago, to gauge their level of interest.

Republicans are reportedly considering Milwaukee or Nashville for their convention.