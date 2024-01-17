CARMEL, Ind. (WTVO) — According to TMZ, Colts owner Jim Irsay was found unresponsive and gasping for air during a suspected overdose in December.

The outlet obtained reports from the Carmel Police Department that said officers found the Indianapolis Colts owner unconscious in bed after someone had found him on a bathroom floor with a blue skin tone prior to their arrival.

Police attempted to use Narcan to revive him, a drug used to treat opium overdoses, and said “he responded slightly.”

Irsay was taken to a hospital where representatives said he was suffering from a severe respiratory illness.

The Colts released a statement following TMZ’s report, saying “”We will have no further comment on his personal health, and we continue to ask that Jim and his family’s privacy be respected.”